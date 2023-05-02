Fawcett::133

Where’s my refund?

It's always a good idea to read the fine print. Knowing exactly where you stand is important.

By now, most people know that the foreign countries who send goods to the United States are not the ones paying the tariffs. Tariffs are taxes paid by the importers of those goods.

The importers pass those taxes on to the wholesalers who pass them on to the retailers who pass them on to the consumers. And that’s us.

We have no one left to pass them onto. So we end up paying them.

Now that the Supreme Court has declared the president’s unilaterally imposed “emergency” tariffs illegal, talk of reimbursement begins.

Yesterday, I listened to a lower level representative of the federal government. He was saying that although the tariffs have been declared illegal, the American people won't be getting any refund.

The reason? The importers were the ones who actually paid the tariffs. So if anyone gets a refund, it will be the importers

The fact the tariffs were passed on to you and me, and cost us a bunch of money in price increases, doesn't matter.

According to the people who insisted all along that foreign countries would pay the tariffs, it was actually the importers. So if anyone gets reimbursed, it will be them.

There’s always some slick reason buried deep in the fine print.

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette