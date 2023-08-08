Farmers market offers activities

Special activities are planned Thursday, Aug. 10, at the McMinnville Farmers Market for “Farmers Market Week.”

Children’s activities, music by local artist Freddie Lamb and raffles are planned. Tickets will be $5 for chances to win a basket of goods contributed by market vendors.

The McMinnville Downtown Association organizes the farmers market, which features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, local products and ready-to-eat food.

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Thursday through early October. It is located on Cowls Street between First and Second and in adjacent parking lots.