Farm to breadbox: Amity pair overcomes opposition to grow grain, mill flour, bake loaves

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
llehman
This is an amazing building...this makes me happy. Thank YC Commissioners for seeing the good in this project.
Hibb
This is a great story that highlights the entrepreneurial spirit in a classical sense and when all is said and done, Yamhill County will be all the better off for it. I personally look forward to the day when fresh bread will be what I smell when I pass by Amity!
tagup
Eliminate the “farmstand” and sell wholesale.....retail can’t be that A big part of the business...