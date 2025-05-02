Farm fest features draft horses, family activities

News-Register file photo

The Yamhill County Historical Society will host its annual Farm Fest event Saturday, May 3.

The highlight of the spring event is the Oregon Draft Horse plowing competition. More than 18 teams of draft horses and mules will compete.

During the event, volunteers will use vintage equipment to plant an oat crop, which will be harvested during the Heritage Center’s companion event, Ag Fest, in August.

The day also will include shows of vintage equipment and items used by Yamhill County residents in the mid-1800s, hands-on family activities, demonstrations of an old-time sawmill and other vintage equipment, and tours of the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, 11375 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. Food will be available.

Farm Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 general or $5 for museum members. Children younger than 12 will be admitted free.

For more information, visit yamhillcountyhistory.org, or call 503-472-2847.