Family loses RV, contents in fire

A family of six with four young children lost most of their possessions Sunday night in a fire at Valley’s Edge RV Park in Sheridan, according to Sheridan Fire District representatives.

Two members of the family were evaluated, but no one needed to be taken to a hospital, they said. They spent the night in their car following the blaze.

Sheridan Fire responded to a report of a “large truck” fire at 10:49 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, to the RV park at 985 S.E. Sheridan Road, adjacent to Highway 18.

The first unit on the scene arrived three minutes later and had the fire under control within three minutes, they said.

The cause is undetermined.

The blaze gutted the family’s motorhome. Fortunately, it was parked next to an empty space, so the flames didn’t spread, according to the fire district.

Community members have posted on Facebook about the family’s needs, which include car seats and toys, as well as clothing for adults and for a baby, 2-year-old boy, and girls ages 5 and 7. The American Red Cross has provided some help, as well.

The fire district did not know where the family is from or how long they had been in the Sheridan area.

In addition to Sheridan Fire crews, Grand Ronde responded to the scene with an engine and medical unit, and McMinnville Fire District sent a medical unit, as well. A battalion chief from West Valley Fire District oversaw the medical response.