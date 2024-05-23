Events planned to honor vets

A huge display of flags, ceremonies at local cemeteries and other events will honor veterans this Memorial Day weekend.

Children and volunteers will set out 5,924 small American flags along Baker Creek Road, in front of McMinnville Christian Academy and Baker Creek Community Church. The number of flags represents Oregon residents who have been killed in action since World War I.

The flag display will go up Friday morning and remain until Tuesday morning, with lights during the nights.

Teacher Tara Hessel started the Memorial Day flag display when she taught at MCA; she now teaches at Little Roots Preschool. She teaches her students about the sacrifices made by Oregonians and other Americans to protect the county’s freedom.

Starting Friday, Carlton Memorial American Legion Post will hold its annual fundraising barbecue, which benefits the post’s scholarships and activities for young people.

The post, located at 168 E. Main St., Carlton, will serve barbecued pulled pork or chicken, coleslaw, beans and potato salad meals for $14. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or until the food runs out.

On Monday, Memorial Day, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde will host their annual veterans’ memorial program. Names will be added to the tribal war memorial during the event, which starts with a meal at noon and a ceremony at 1 p.m.

Also Monday, members of the McMinnville American Legion Post, its auxiliary, Legion Riders and Sons of the American Legion will visit several cemeteries and the flag display on Baker Creek Road.

Starting from the post at 8:45 a.m., the groups will hold ceremonies first at the Amity cemetery, then in Dayton, then the Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Cemetery north of Carlton, then at the flag display. The public is welcome at every site.

They will return to the post on Atlantic Avenue, McMinnville, for a 1 p.m. barbecue. Hamburgers and hot dog meals will be available by donation. For more information, call the post, at 503-435-2218.