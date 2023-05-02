Events Calendar 080726

FRIDAY, AUG. 7

Friday market: Amity’s Fresh Friday Market continues from 1 to 5 p.m. each Friday through August on the back patio of the Trade Street Commons, 516 Trade Street, Amity. A selection of produce, flowers and baked goods will be for sale. For details, visit the Amity’s Fresh Friday Market Facebook page.

Dayton nights: The 12th annual Dayton Friday Nights series continues with live music, a public market, a cruise-in and live entertainment from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 28 at and around Courthouse Square Park. This week’s music is by Latin Rock Exchange. For more information, visit facebook.com/DaytonFridayNights.

Teen night: The McMinnville Public Library will hold a night for teens to play computer, video and board games at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. There is no cost to attend. For details, call the library at 503-435-5562.

SATURDAY, AUG. 8

Fun walk and run: Dayton Community Fun Walk & Run happens at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8. Proceeds benefit the Dayton Food Pantry; cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children, $30 maximum per family. Participate in the one-mile walk or 3K run the event, starting at Courthouse Park downtown. The event is organized by Freedom House Dayton and Celebrate Recovery Dayton.

Farmers market: The market is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, at the McMinnville Grange, 1700 S.W. Old Sheridan Road, McMinnville. For more information, visit the Facebook Page for the McMinnville Grange.

Paddle & Pull: Willamette Riverkeeper, Yamhill Soil & Water Conservation District and Oregon Parks & Recreation Department will hold a guided paddle along a Willamette River side channel from Ediger Landing to Grand Island Greenway while helping remove aquatic invasive species, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Ediger Landing, Wheatland Road NW, Salem. The event is free, but registration is required. For details, contact Brooke Karasch at 971-421-3537, brooke@yamhillswcd.org

Festival: The Willamette Valley Chamber Music Festival will present its 11th season, “Inventing America,” Saturday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Aug. 23, at Appassionata Estate, Archery Summit and Sokol Blosser Winery in the Dundee area. The festival pairs chamber music performances with curated wine tastings, celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary through a program featuring classical works alongside contemporary American composers. For details, visit willamettevalleychambermusic.com.

Recycling event: Zero Waste’s Plastic Project will host a recycling event for hard-to-recycle plastics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the McMinnville Covenant Church, 2155 N.W. Second St., McMinnville. For a list of accepted materials, visit www.zerowastemcminnville.com/the-plastic-project. No Styrofoam will be collected. Recyclable items must be clean and dry. They should be sorted by categories in paper grocery bags. Cost is $4 per bag. For more information, call 503-207-5482.

TUESDAY, AUG. 11

Free concert: Conjunto Alegre will perform a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at City Park, 140 N.W. Park Drive, McMinnville. For details, call the McMinnville Public Library at 503-435-5562.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12

Community market: The Newberg Wednesday Market continues from 4 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday through Sept. 2, at Second and College Street in Newberg. For details, visit cprdnewberg.org.

Meteor watching: The Yamhill Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its second annual Perseid Party from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Miller Woods, 15580 Orchard View Road, McMinnville. The family-friendly evening of meteor watching is free and telescopes will be provided by Carlton Observatory. For details, contact Brooke Karasch at 971-421-3537, brooke@yamhillswcd.org or visit yamhillswcd.org/event/perseid-party-2/.

Book discussion: The McMinnville Public Library Book Group will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the McMinnville Senior Center, 2250 N.E. McDaniel Lane. There is no cost to attend. For details, call the McMinnville Public Library at 503-435-5562.

Storytime: Children and their families are invited to the finale of Storytime in the Park featuring a special musical guest at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at City Park, 140 N.W. Park Drive, McMinnville. There is no cost to attend. For details, call the McMinnville Public Library at 503-435-5562.

THURSDAY, AUG. 13

Farmers market: The McMinnville Downtown Association continues the Farmers Market from noon to 6 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 22, at First and Cowls streets, McMinnville. For details, visit downtownmcminnville.com/farmersmarket/.

Poetry night: The McMinnville Public Library will hold a Poetry Night at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. There is no cost to attend. For details, call the library at 503-435-5562.

FRIDAY, AUG. 14

Friday market: Amity’s Fresh Friday Market continues from 1 to 5 p.m. each Friday through August on the back patio of the Trade Street Commons, 516 Trade Street, Amity. A selection of produce, flowers and baked goods will be for sale. For details, visit the Amity’s Fresh Friday Market Facebook page.

Dayton nights: The 12th annual Dayton Friday Nights series continues with live music, a public market, a cruise-in and live entertainment from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 28 at and around Courthouse Square Park. This week’s music is Coppermill Country playing 80s and 90s country vocal hits. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/DaytonFridayNights.

Teen swim: Middle and high school students can swim after dark for free from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the McMinnville Aquatic Center, 138 N.W. Park Drive. For details, call the McMinnville Aquatic Center at 503-434-7309.

SATURDAY, AUG. 15

Farmers market: The market is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, at the McMinnville Grange, 1700 S.W. Old Sheridan Road, McMinnville. The weekly Grange Farmers Market features vendors offering baked goods, foods, garden produce and art. The Friends of the Library will host a mini book sale featuring books for all ages, jigsaw puzzles, CDs and DVDs, during the Grange Farmers Market as well and proceeds will benefit library services. For details, visit Friends of the Library website at friendsmaclibrary.org/ or visit the Facebook Page for the McMinnville Grange.

Bounty benefit: The Bounty of Yamhill County, a fundraiser supporting Yamhill Enrichment Society (YES) begins with a “Sounds of Joy” concert at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at George Fox University’s Bauman Auditorium, featuring Joy – Junior Orchestra of Yamhill County and guest artist Aaron Meyer. Admission is $10 for adults and free for those 18 and younger. The Big Salmon Bake Night will follow from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Sokol Blosser Winery, with a salmon dinner, local wines and food. Tickets are $175 per person or $1,500 for a table of 10. For details, visit bountyofyamhillcounty.org.

Pig party: Yamhill-Carlton Together Cares will host “The Big Pig Party,” a fundraiser featuring a pig roast dinner, wine, beer and live music, from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at J.L. Kiff Vineyard, 13544 N.W. Willis Road, McMinnville. Proceeds support programs for children in the Yamhill and Carlton area, including after-school care, preschool and youth sports. Admission is $75. For details, contact Mark Rodriguez, at 971-999-0377 or Mrodriguez@yctogethercares.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 16

Salmon bake: The Yamhill Enrichment Society will host its annual Big Night Salmon Bake from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Sokol Blosser Winery, 5000 N.E. Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton. The fundraiser will feature Chinook salmon roasted over an open fire, a buffet dinner prepared by Yamhill County chefs using local ingredients and wines from 25 featured Yamhill County wineries. Admission is $175 per person or $1,500 for a table of 10. The event is for ages 21 and older. For details, contact the Yamhill Enrichment Society at 503-434-7523, info@yamhillenrichment.org or yamhillenrichment.org/.

Grad fundraiser: McMinnville High School students and parents will host a free car wash to raise donations for the annual MHS Grad Night celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at the First Federal Bank parking lot, 1650 Highway 99W, McMinnville. The car wash is free, and donations will be accepted.

For details, contact Stacie Shaver at 505-263-5608, mhs.graduation.night@gmail.com or visit mhs-grizzlies-grad-night.square.site/.

MONDAY, AUG. 17

Chorus rehearsals: The North Valley Community Chorus, a non auditioned mixed voice adult choir, will begin fall season rehearsals from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, in Delkin Hall at the Vivian Bull Music Center on the campus of Linfield University. The choir sings choral literature representing a variety of musical genres and historical eras, and seasonal favorites and is open to everyone. For details, contact Marcia Stratman at 971-387-6183, marciastratman@gmail.com, or visit NorthValleycc.org.

TUESDAY, AUG. 18

Ice cream: The McMinnville Public Library is holding a free Ice Cream Social open to all ages from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the McMinnville Senior Center, 2250 N.E. McDaniel Lane. For details, call the center at 503-435-0407.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19

Community market: The Newberg Wednesday Market continues from 4 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday through Sept. 2, at Second and College Street in Newberg. For details, visit cprdnewberg.org.

THURSDAY, AUG. 20

Farmers market: The McMinnville Downtown Association continues the Farmers Market from noon to 6 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 22, at First and Cowls streets, McMinnville. For details, visit downtownmcminnville.com/farmersmarket/.

FRIDAY, AUG. 21

Friday market: Amity’s Fresh Friday Market continues from 1 to 5 p.m. each Friday through August on the back patio of the Trade Street Commons, 516 Trade Street, Amity. A selection of produce, flowers and baked goods will be for sale. For details, visit the Amity’s Fresh Friday Market Facebook page.

Dayton nights: The 12th annual Dayton Friday Nights series continues with live music, a public market, a cruise-in and live entertainment from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 28 at and around Courthouse Square Park. This week’s music is by Americana musician Austin Sweeney. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/DaytonFridayNights.

Teen night: The McMinnville Public Library is holding a free Teen Water Night for middle and high school students to cool off with water balloons and other activities from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Joe Dancer Park, 1650 S.E. Brooks St. For details, call the McMinnville Community Center at 503-434-7310.

Workshop: The Yamhill Soil and Water Conservation District will hold an Emerald Ash Borer Workshop from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Chehalem Glenn Golf Course, 4501 E. Fernwood Drive, Newberg. The workshop will cover how to identify and recognize signs of the Emerald Ash Borer and how to report an invasive insect. There will be pizza at the free workshop. For details, contact Brooke Karasch at 503-583-8551, brooke@yamhillswcd.org or yamhillswcd.org/event/eab-workshop/.

SATURDAY, AUG. 22

Family resources: A Health Hub event hosted by the WVMC Birthing Center will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 22, at Willamette Valley Medical Center, 2700 S.E. Stratus Ave., McMinnville. This monthly Health Hub event provides free resources for families, including car seat clinics, childbirth class information, birthing center tours, Bambinos Diaper Bus access, community resources, and information on new services offered through the birthing center. All services are provided at no cost to participants. For details, contact the WVMC Birthing Center at 503-434-6004.

Farmers market: The market is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at the McMinnville Grange, 1700 S.W. Old Sheridan Road, McMinnville. For more information, visit the Facebook Page for the McMinnville Grange.

SUNDAY, AUG. 23

Opera: Remy Wines will celebrate its 20th anniversary with “Opera on the Lawn,” featuring Portland Opera à la Carte, from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 23, at Remy Wines, 17495 N.E. McDougall Road. Guests may bring a picnic or blanket and enjoy bubbles, mimosas and Remy wines available by the glass or bottle at special anniversary pricing. Leashed dogs are welcome, and ages 16 and younger may attend free with advance registration. Admission is $15. For details, contact Remy Drabkin at 503-864-8777, info@remywines.com or visit eventbrite.com/e/opera-on-the-lawn-tickets-1993275968078?aff=oddtdtcreator.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26

Community market: The Newberg Wednesday Market continues from 4 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday through Sept. 2, at Second and College Street in Newberg. For details, visit cprdnewberg.org.

THURSDAY, AUG. 27

Farmers market: The McMinnville Downtown Association continues the Farmers Market from noon to 6 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 22, at First and Cowls streets, McMinnville. For details, visit downtownmcminnville.com/farmersmarket/.

FRIDAY, AUG. 28

Friday market: Amity’s Fresh Friday Market continues from 1 to 5 p.m. each Friday through August on the back patio of the Trade Street Commons, 516 Trade Street, Amity. A selection of produce, flowers and baked goods will be for sale. For details, visit the Amity’s Fresh Friday Market Facebook page.

Dayton nights: The 12th annual Dayton Friday Nights series concludes its 2026 run with live music, a public market, a cruise-in and live entertainment from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 28 at and around Courthouse Square Park. The final event of the season will feature tribute artist Mark Stevenz . For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/DaytonFridayNights.

SATURDAY, AUG. 29

Harvest Fest: The Yamhill County History Museum will host a Harvest Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the museum, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. The festival will feature harvest activities, early farm harvest demonstrations, exhibits, farm animals, music, food and vendors. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for members and children age 12 and younger. For details, call 503-472-2842, email events@yamhillcountyhistory.org, or visit yamhillcountyhistory.org.

Farmers market: The market is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at the McMinnville Grange, 1700 S.W. Old Sheridan Road, McMinnville. For more information, visit the Facebook Page for the McMinnville Grange.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2

Community market: The Newberg Wednesday Market will hold its final market of the season from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 2, at Second and College Street in Newberg. For details, visit cprdnewberg.org.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 3

Farmers market: The McMinnville Downtown Association continues the Farmers Market from noon to 6 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 22, at First and Cowls streets, McMinnville. For details, visit downtownmcminnville.com/farmersmarket/.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 5

Bottle drive: A monthly bottle and can drive benefiting MHS Grad Night will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, and the first Saturday of each month, at 1150 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville. Donations of cans and bottles will support Grad Night fundraising efforts. For details, call 505-263-5608, email mhs.graduation.night@gmail.com or visit mhs-grizzlies-grad-night.square.site/.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 10

Farmers market: The McMinnville Downtown Association continues the Farmers Market from noon to 6 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 22, at First and Cowls streets, McMinnville. For details, visit downtownmcminnville.com/farmersmarket/.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 17

Farmers market: The McMinnville Downtown Association continues the Farmers Market from noon to 6 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 22, at First and Cowls streets, McMinnville. For details, visit downtownmcminnville.com/farmersmarket/.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 19

Harvest nights: “Harvest Nights” a fundraiser for the Yamhill County History Museum is set for 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Yamhill County History Museum, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. The event will feature a Texas-style barbecue, local wines and beer, music by Dante Zapata, dancing, and vintage vehicle rides. For details, call 503-434-0490, email treasurer@yamhillcountyhistory.org or visit yamhillcountyhistory.org.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

Farmers market: The McMinnville Downtown Association continues the Farmers Market from noon to 6 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 22, at First and Cowls streets, McMinnville. For details, visit downtownmcminnville.com/farmersmarket/.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26

Family resources: A Health Hub event hosted by the WVMC Birthing Center will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, at Willamette Valley Medical Center, 2700 S.E. Stratus Ave., McMinnville. This monthly Health Hub event provides free resources for families, including car seat clinics, childbirth class information, birthing center tours, Bambinos Diaper Bus access, community resources, and information on new services offered through the birthing center. All services are provided at no cost to participants. For details, contact the WVMC Birthing Center at 503-434-6004.

Writing: A free Creative Writing Workshop be held for aspiring and experienced writers to develop their storytelling skills from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, in the Ross Choir Room 208 at George Fox University, 414 N. Meridian St., Newberg. Donations are optional. For details, contact Ashlee Truitt at 253-508-0875, info.creative.tides@gmail.com or visit creative-tides.com/events/creative-writing-workshop-part-ii.

Kiwanis: The McMinnville Kiwanis Foundation will host its Kiwanis for Kids Dinner & Auction with Doors opening at 5:15 p.m. and dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at The Grand, 325 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. The fundraiser supports high school scholarships, early literacy, and health and wellness initiatives, featuring dinner catered by Biscuit & Pickles, a live painting by Angelina Octavia, and silent, live and dessert auctions. Tickets are $75 each or $600 for a table of eight. For details, contact Samantha Geary at 971-261-7724, mackiwanis1924@gmail.com or https://tinyurl.com/kiwanisdinner26.

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

Farmers market: The McMinnville Downtown Association continues the Farmers Market from noon to 6 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 22, at First and Cowls streets, McMinnville. For details, visit downtownmcminnville.com/farmersmarket/.

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

Concert: The Billie Eidson Quartet will perform “Autumn Nocturne,” an album release concert featuring Great American Songbook standards with pianist Greg Goebel, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St., Newberg. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online. For details, visit the Chehalem Cultural Center ticketing page at chehalemculturalcenter.thundertix.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

Scottish festival: The McMinnville Scottish Festival is set for 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4, at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds, 2070 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville. Events will include Highland games, pipe and drum bands, Celtic dancing, reenactments and clan gatherings. Ticket prices are available online. For details, email andrew@macyandson.com or visit celticheritage.org/mac-scottish-festival/.

Bottle drive: A monthly bottle and can drive benefiting MHS Grad Night will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, and the first Saturday of each month, at 1150 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville. Donations of cans and bottles will support Grad Night fundraising efforts. For details, call 505-263-5608, email mhs.graduation.night@gmail.com or visit mhs-grizzlies-grad-night.square.site/.

THURSDAY, OCT. 8

Farmers market: The McMinnville Downtown Association continues the Farmers Market from noon to 6 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 22, at First and Cowls streets, McMinnville. For details, visit downtownmcminnville.com/farmersmarket/.

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

Farmers market: The McMinnville Downtown Association continues the Farmers Market from noon to 6 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 22, at First and Cowls streets, McMinnville. For details, visit downtownmcminnville.com/farmersmarket/.

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

Farmers market: The McMinnville Downtown Association will hold its final Farmers Market of the season from noon to 6 p.m. at First and Cowls streets, McMinnville. For details, visit downtownmcminnville.com/farmersmarket/.

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

Family resources: A Health Hub event hosted by the WVMC Birthing Center will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at Willamette Valley Medical Center, 2700 S.E. Stratus Ave., McMinnville. This monthly Health Hub event provides free resources for families, including car seat clinics, childbirth class information, birthing center tours, Bambinos Diaper Bus access, community resources, and information on new services offered through the birthing center. All services are provided at no cost to participants. For details, contact the WVMC Birthing Center at 503-434-6004.