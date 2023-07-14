By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • July 14, 2023 Tweet

Event will benefit Habitat in more ways than one

McMinnville Area Habitat for Humanity will raise funds and awareness with a new take on a classic event.

“Run, Walk, FUN” will feature a kickoff event Sunday, July 30, then a week’s worth of activities for people to do at their own pace, from stretching and walking to visiting local businesses and landmarks. Participants can earn points for each visit or activity, qualifying them for prize drawings.

“We’re hoping people will see that there’s an event, then want to learn more about Habitat for Humanity’s mission,” said Sarah Munk, event coordinator for the local chapter of the international nonprofit organization.

Habitat “brings people together to build homes, community and hope,” the organization’s mission statement says.

Volunteers and future homeowners work together to build houses that are safe and affordable, Munk said. The homes provide more than just shelter, she added: they give families stability, which helps all the members, but especially benefits children and their education.

McMinnville Area Habitat has completed 66 houses in McMinnville and other parts of Yamhill County since it started in 1991. Habitat members are now working on the 18th and 19th houses in the Aspire subdivision on Atlantic Street, which has room for 34 homes.

The new Run, Walk, FUN event is the newest incarnation of a fundraiser Habitat started in the late 1990s, “Run, Walk, Ride.”

The initial event went through several changes, including the elimination of the ride portion. And during COVID, it went virtual, with participants signing up, then walking or running on their own.

Now Habitat hopes to bring participants together again for the kickoff, which will start at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Aspire Park playground.

The site is located on Northeast Turner Way, which intersects with Atlantic; the main street of the subdivision, the route is named for McMinnville Habitat’s first director, Bernie Turner.

There will be children’s activities, including access to the brand-new play equipment, along with music and food. Participants can pick up their event T-shirts and their passports, which list the range of suggested activities and places to visit. The sights range from the Habitat ReStore to the McMinnville Farmers Market, the Ben Franklin statue on Third Street, city parks and sponsoring businesses.

There also will be a bonus challenge for kids, Munk said. They will be able to follow clues to find Homer and Hammer, the official Habitat stuffie dogs.

Youths and adults will have through Saturday, Aug. 5, to complete as many passport activities as they wish. Then they’ll turn in their passports at the ReStore, receiving one ticket for the prize raffle for each 10 points they’ve earned, Munk said.

They also can earn points by posting about their activities on social media, she said.

Prizes donated for the drawing include wine tasting, gift baskets and gift certificates.

Registration for Run, Walk, FUN, which includes the T-shirt, costs $25 for adults, $18 for youth 17 and younger, and $80 for a group of four people.

All proceeds go to Habitat’s housing programs.

Advance registration can be completed through the Habitat website, machabitat.org.