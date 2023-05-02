Ethics commissioner ends investigation on Yamhill fire boar

Complaint against YFPD board chair dismissed

Ethics commission investigated use of funds for volunteer breakfast, district attorney

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission has dismissed ethics complaint against Jim Phillips, board president of Yamhill Fire Protection District, after a preliminary review.

The complaint was filed by district patron Lauren Randolph on Jan. 16, on behalf of a local group advocating for accountability from the district. Randolph was also a petition holder for last summer’s recall attempt against Phillips and two other board members.

The complaint alleged Phillips held meetings without public notice and made decisions without board approval, including a $500 expenditure used to fund the district volunteers’ breakfast in December 2024.

The complaint also alleged Phillips used the district’s attorney for legal advice of his own recall.

Phillips admitted $500 was taken out of the district change account on Dec. 13 to use for the event, at the request of interim Chief Joe Moore.

“The breakfast is usually put on by the volunteers, but this year they were unsure if they would have the volunteers to put it on,” Phillips said. “So staff, the chief and the board got together to make it happen.”

He said as president of the board he is the representative for the district’s Umpqua Bank account.

“So I called up the ladies at the bank and they had the money ready for me to pick up,” he said, adding it’s been the same process at the district for decades.

Phillips wrote “start up cash breakfast 12-15-24” on the withdrawal slip memo.

Randolph told the News-Register they believed Phillips has used district funds without the consideration of the board.

“The board has moved to requiring two signatures (to withdraw district funds), which is what we wanted them to do,” she said. “The district needs to be accountable to the community.”

In the review, the commission noted that Phillips and Chief Joe Moore signed two cash counting worksheets for the Christmas breakfast dated Dec. 15, 2024, which listed $1,356 in cash and $200 in checks, which were deposited back to the district’s account January 3, 2025.

Interim Assistant Chief Chris Featherstone was the witness for both documents.

The deposited funds were proceeds from the volunteer breakfast.

Phillips said the $500 was neither in the 2024-25 budget nor did the board vote on the funds, but because the chief is allowed to spend more than $500, the transaction complied with board policy.

Randolph also claimed Phillips refused to respond to public records requests in a timely and adequate manner. Public records law does not fall within the Commission’s jurisdiction, so they did not investigate this claim.

As part of the investigation, the Yamhill Fire District had to provide all deposits and banking transactions to the ethics committee regarding the volunteer breakfast and the district’s attorney.

Phillips called the entire process “ridiculous,” and claimed the accountability group is just looking for things to complain about.

He asserted that all the money was returned to the district bank account and he followed proper procedure.

Phillips believes the actions were a retaliation effort against the board due to the pending legal action against the former fire chief, Trampas Bergstrom.

Bergstrom currently faces felony theft charges for allegations of utilizing the district credit card for personal use.

Randolph said decision to file the complaint was not related to Bergstrom, rather she believed the board was not following its own policies when it first put the former chief on leave.

“When they didn’t take me seriously and called me an ‘angry housewife,’ I started researching more and realized (the board) doesn’t know what they are doing,” she said. “So, I filed a recall, continued my research and began seeing all the laws being broken along the way.”

Phillips asserted the complaints come “from discontent and there is no reason for it.”

Phillips did not wish to go into further detail about the actions of the former chief as the criminal case is still underway.

“Next year I will hit my 50 years with the district,” Phillips said. “All these things have been beyond belief. This situation is very aggravating.”

A trial readiness hearing for the Bergstrom case is scheduled for Oct. 9. Phillips said it is upsetting the case is dragging out.

The commission also reviewed a Sept. 30, 2024 invoice from the Local Government Law Group, which represented the fire district. The bill amounted to $28.50 for services from a Sept. 16 phone call between attorney Mark Wolf and Phillips.

Over email, Wolf told the commission Phillips contacted him about the recall of three board members, which Phillips was listed in.

“Wolf confirmed that he told Jim Phillips that he, Mark, represents the Fire District, not any individual board members, and clarified that the 0.10 hours was billed because he conferenced with his colleagues to discuss the impact to the district if a quorum of the board is recalled,” the preliminary review said.

“When (they) wanted to recall three board members, we would have put Yamhill Fire in the position of not having a quorum,” Phillips said.

He told the News-Register he felt the district’s lawyer needed to be informed of the risk of no quorum and decided to contact Wolf.

“It was a six-minute call which cost us $28,” Phillips said. “It had nothing to do with my personal recall.”

Randolph said she was not concerned about one phone call from last September, rather $1,852.50 worth of other lawyer bills in September.

“I think (the commission) only saw what the district offered up,” she said.

The News-Register received a copy of the September 2024 legal fees bill, but the description of legal services received had been redacted.

Board vice-chair Jon Peasley told the News-Register he did not recall the exact amount the district spent on legal fees regarding the recall, but he believes in total the district paid more than one invoice and more than $28.50.

Phillips said the district is trying to return to business as usual and continue its mission of responding to emergencies.

“Our biggest thing is getting back the trust of our volunteers,” he said.

His biggest qualm with the filing of these complaints is that volunteers have been caught in the crosshairs of “bad mouthing.”

Randolph argued the accountability group is not criticizing the volunteers, but the board for not taking accountability.

“The board is in charge of the chief and they haven’t made a chief follow policy,” she said.

Despite all the turmoil at the district, volunteer numbers are up.

“People with 20 to 30 years of experience have returned and are more than ready for the summer fire season,” Phillips said. “Volunteer firefighters when they take the job, it’s a life-long thing for them. They leave the dinner table to respond.”