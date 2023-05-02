Ethel Viola Ledgerwood Davis 1919 - 2024

Ethel Viola Ledgerwood Davis passed away of natural causes on February 3, 2024, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, at the age of 104. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and nine siblings. She leaves behind 11 nieces and nephews and multiple great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was born November 29, 1919, in Athabasca, Alberta, Canada, to James Alexander Ledgerwood and Margaret Eliza Keyes.

The family moved to Oregon, where Ethel grew up. She worked at Buchanan Cellers for many years.

She married Howard Martin Davis on December 23,1952. Ethel and Howard loved to travel.

She will be remembered for her quick wit and smile.