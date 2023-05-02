Ethel Nelson (Henderson) Sorensen 1936-2024

Ethel Nelson (Henderson) Sorensen was born August 17, 1936, in the family home in Millville, New Jersey, to Corval and Esther (Sparks) Henderson. She died January 28, 2024, in McMinnville, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Corval; and sisters, Elsie and Lillian. She is survived by daughter, Shelly (Sorensen) Sanderlin; sons, Eric and Kevin Sorensen; and grandsons, Mark, Brian and Ben Sanderlin.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.