Esther L. Flood 1941 - 2025

Esther L. Flood was born May 17, 1941, in Salem, Oregon. Esther died September 8, 2025, at Providence Newberg Medical Center in Newberg, Oregon.

She married Curtis L. Flood on May 28, 1960; they were married for 43 years. She has three kids, Darrell, Denese, and Darlena; grandchildren, Brittany (husband Wayne III), Curtis, Michael and Sarah; great-grandkids, Wayne IV, William, McKenzie, and Arcadian. Her siblings were Ruth, Grace, and James. She was predeceased by her parents, Naomi and Lawrence Goode.

Esther lived a life of service with her husband in the military and her three kids, moving around the world. She was serving the Lord in helping struggling churches with her husband.

She was a pilot and loved flying. Her hobbies included: sewing, cake decorating, crafts, teaching Bible studies, and singing.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Esther's name can be made to the Dayton Christian Church c/o Macy & Son Funeral Directors.

