Erin Elizabeth Black 1976 - 2023

Erin Elizabeth Black was a vibrant, passionate, loving person. She was born January 10, 1976, on a snowy day in Burns, Oregon. She left this world March 8, 2023, on a snowy spring day in Newberg, Oregon, at the age of 47. She passed from complications of dementia and seizure activity.



Please join us for a Celebration of her Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Nut Tree Ranch Club House, 2902 E. Second Street, Newberg.



Erin is survived by her loving parents, Ruth and Gordon Black; her three sisters, Tami (TJ) Pilchard; niece, Gracie; and nephews, Drew (Amy Faith) and Jackson; Kerri Black; Corrie (Keith) Rofinot, and nephews Seeley and Isaac. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, A. Gordon and Edith Black, and Arthur and Pauline Everly; her niece, Victoria Ruth Pilchard; and her beloved aunt, Yvonne Everly.



Erin filled our lives with joy, love, happiness and beautiful smiles. She will be missed tremendously--until we meet again.



See her more complete obituary at attrells.com