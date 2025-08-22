August 22, 2025 Tweet

Eric Schuck: Whole generation missing out on benefit of fostering fitness

Like a lot of 50-somethings, I have a complicated relationship with my body.

When I look at a photograph behind my desk of an 18-year old me flying over a hurdle, I’m not going to lie: I miss that body, and the speed and grace it carried.

At the same time, I do not for an instant miss my coach-induced teenage neuroses or how much my social standing hinged on my letterman’s jacket.

There’s a definite balance to be struck between youthful athleticism and mature wisdom. At this stage in life, I mostly just want my body to do what I need it to when I need it to.

Fortunately, I have an unlikely tool for gauging this: I have 20-plus years of Navy fitness tests.

Taken about twice a year, these tests give me a steady record of what my body can actually do, measured against what the Navy expects it to — and by extension, what I want it to.

A key feature is that since the test is between an individual and a standard, the goal is for everyone to succeed. There’s a lot to be said for that.

The test itself is straightforward, consisting of two minutes of push-ups, a maximum effort plank, and some type of cardio. I usually choose the 1.5 mile run, but there are other options.

The score on each element corresponds to an age- and gender-adjusted percentile ranking, so hitting the 80th percentile in the plank translates to an 80 for that element, and so forth.

My overall scores put me north of the 90th percentile for the Navy in my age bracket. More critically, I can still hit the 75th percentile standard for 18-year-olds.

By any standard the Navy has, then, the sailors around me can trust I am fit enough to do my job. That matters.

Unfortunately, as a society, we are less and less able to produce people capable of hitting these marks.

According to Centers for Disease Control data, physical activity among high school students has declined over the last decade, to the point where less than 25% participate in PE on a daily basis. A direct result is that only about 40% of young adults now meet the weight and fitness standards for military service.

There’s more, though.

Stepping back from the military recruiting implications of this — which are, admittedly, pretty serious — there are larger and more profound social issues to consider. The fact is, a whole generation is entering adulthood without the tools to stay fit for life.

As with most complex problems, this situation arose from a variety of sources.

Reduction in school funding at the local, state and federal level combined with an increased emphasis on standardized testing, meant that physical education — along with music and the arts — faced serious budget cuts over the last 20 years. Additionally, according to responses reported in the National Youth Sports Survey, spending by “sports families” rose by 46% between 2019 and 2024, with an increasing emphasis on early specialization.

Research by the National Institutes of Health also identifies increased screen time as a source of rising childhood obesity rates and lower levels of fitness. All of this contributes to an increasingly unfit society, and all the health issues that go with it.

Against this backdrop, since the entire country probably can’t take the Navy Physical Readiness Test, the recently announced return of the Presidential Fitness Test may not be such a bad idea. Creating opportunities first to evaluate and then hopefully to improve the level of fitness in the United States at younger ages would seem desirable.

As with all things, though, the devil is in the details.

While by no means perfect, what makes the Navy’s fitness test system effective is its comprehensiveness. At its best, the Navy ensures sailors have time to exercise, access to multiple types of training infrastructure (gyms, tracks, pools, playing fields, etc.), and access to trained personnel available to guide them in their fitness efforts.

More than anything, the Navy tries to instill a culture of functional fitness. The goal is developing people who can do their jobs.

While the Navy certainly does reward high performers, sailors who struggle with standards are generally offered remediation before separation. On balance, it’s a pretty positive environment.

If a resurrected Presidential Fitness Test mirrors this, and brings with it the resources to help kids achieve healthy, functional fitness habits they can carry through life, it should be encouraged.

Unfortunately, it’s worth remembering why the last incarnation of the test died in 2012. All too often, it created more emotional harm than physical good.

Which of these outcomes seems more likely when the main advocate is a guy widely reported to cheat at golf?