Entrants sought for Chili Cook-off on April 12

Chili chefs can still sign up for the first Yamhill County Chili Cook-Off, 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, at ForeLand Beer, 777 N.E. Fourth St., McMinnville.

Deadline to sign up is Saturday, March 29. Entrants may contact chilicookoffyc@gmail.com, for signup and event details.

Admission to the event is $5, which includes tasting of chili submissions; entry proceeds go to Homeward Bound Pets. Food and beer will be available for purchase from ForeLand and Neely’s Food Truck. Bring new or gently used pet toys for Homeward Bound Pets. Chili winners will receive a gift card, mug and commemorative apron.