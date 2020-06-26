Emery Louis Hinkley 1955 - 2020

Emery Louis Hinkley, 65, passed away Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020, at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon. The oldest boy of six children, Emery was born June 26, 1955, to Louis Emery and Elizabeth “Betty” Effie Hinkley in Aginack, Michigan. He went to Lynwood High School, where he received his GED.

Some, but few, knew that Emery was delivered by his father, Louis, inside their family home and not a hospital. Emery was ornery to the bone, but was also quite the jokester. Emery loved to collect baseball caps, eagles and wolf figures. He loved life and would always get to know everyone around him.

Emery worked as a gas station attendant/manager for 30 plus years but, ultimately, he had to stop due to his health. While he was working for gas stations, he worked during the Gas Wars of the 1970s. During that time is when he married his first wife, Kathirae (Fuerstenau) Sjobeck, in 1976. They had two daughters, Barbra and Dianna. After 13 years of marriage, they ultimately divorced in 1989. He married for the second time to Marsha (Swatsenbarg) Hinkley on November 19, 2001. Emery and Marsha enjoyed 18 years of marriage.

Emery was preceded in death by his father, Louis Emery; his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Effie; brother, Gary Howard; and sister, Carol Ann. He is survived by his wife, Marsha; his daughters, Barbra Schmidt and Dianna Hinkley; stepchildren, Theresa Whaley and Samuel Brakebill; sisters, Dora Rhea and Elsa Hinkley; brother, Carl Hinkley; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evans St, McMinnville, OR 97128. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.