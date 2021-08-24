Emergency declared over county drought

Breaking news: Hospitals urge residents to follow COVID-19 protocols; Governor enacts outdoor mask mandate
© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
LML
Who checks up on the farmers that aren't suppose to irrigate? If they have a well can they water or is it just the direct pump in the water type?