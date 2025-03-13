Elmer, Starr host town hall Thursday in Amity

Two local legislators will co-host a town hall at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, at Amity Community Center, 109 Maddox St.

Rep. Lucetta Elmer (R-McMinnville) of the 24th District and Sen. Bruce Starr (R-Dundee) of the 12th District will give an update on the current session of the Oregon Legislature, and answer questions from constituents.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.