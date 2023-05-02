Elmer named House minority leader

Lucetta Elmer named House minority leader

Oregon Republican caucuses in both the House and Senate will be led by Yamhill County representatives in the upcoming session.

Rep. Lucetta Elmer of McMinnville was elected Wednesday evening to lead the House Republican Caucus, replacing Rep. Christine Drazan of Canby, who previously announced intentions to seek appointment to the Senate seat that became open following the resignation of Sen. Daniel Bonham.

Bonham was the minority leader in the Senate. Following his resignation last month, Sen. Bruce Starr of Dundee was elected to lead the Senate Republicans.

Elmer, who was elected to represent District 24 in 2022, served as the deputy leader under Drazan. Following election into that role, Elmer said she didn’t necessarily have sights set on becoming caucus leader. But when Drazan made her announcement, she decided to throw her hat in the ring.

“I think deputy has that front row lens, front row view to the leader,” she told the News-Register. “I do think for this session that I am the one that can continue to bring us together as a caucus and build those relationships and be a communicator that can lead with respect and class.”

Speaking on the phone Thursday afternoon, Elmer said, “It’s been quite a day” with nonstop calls and texts. One of those calls was from Starr, congratulating her on the appointment. But the two didn’t discuss strategy. “Maybe that’s a day two thing,” she joked.

Elmer described Starr as “super easy to work with,” and said she looks forward to building on the relationship that has developed as they worked on bills together.

“There’s already a base foundation since we represent the same area,” she said. “We’ll be that much more ahead working together.”

As caucus leader, Elmer said she will be the liaison for communication for all Republican representatives in the house; “any outreach at the state level comes through my office.” It provides her with a dual role, she said, of both be a representative for her district, “but also the state a different level.”

In a media release, Drazan said Elmer “has demonstrated a commitment to Oregonians in her role as deputy leader, and I trust that she will continue fighting to lower costs, make homeownership more affordable, fix our schools, and end homelessness, as leader.”