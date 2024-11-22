Elmer chosen for leadership role in party

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
CubFan
Congratulations Lucetta... well deserved!
Flicka
I hope Lucetta and Drazen put legislation in place to limit the insane rate increases that Portland General Electric passes on to its customers. They are breaking the bank accounts of PGE customers and they are a monopoly. The PUC simply passes on the requests with no regard for the consumers. With the recent inflation and costs of groceries, PGE simply piles on. The rates need to be rolled back and frozen. For comparison, look at the rates that Mac Water and Light charges. No where near as high. We need relief NOW.