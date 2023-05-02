Ellen Ruth Klope 1928 - 2025

Ellen Ruth Klope was born October 14, 1928, in Valentine, Nebraska, to Joseph and Dorothy Nollette. When she was young, her father passed away. Later, her mother married Joseph Flowers, and together they raised her along with her two siblings, Retha and James. When she was about six years old, they moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where her youngest brother, Marion John “Johnny,” was born. Sometime before her high school years, the family moved to Salem, where Ellen attended high school. After graduating high school, Ellen got a job with the telephone company in McMinnville as a switchboard operator. It was here she met her husband of 58 years, Gordon H. Klope. The first several years of their marriage involved moving around with Gordon’s job with Southern Pacific Railroad until finally settling in Portland. Here, Ellen made lasting memories with those she cared about. Upon retirement, they moved to Newberg. Eventually, Ellen moved to Rock of Ages in McMinnville.

Ellen loved her family and enjoyed sewing, gardening, TV, and had as great love for animals, especially cats. She had a sarcastic sense of humor that made people laugh. She was always up for a good conversation.

She died peacefully on September 30, 2025, just two weeks away from her 97th birthday, after saying her good-byes to those closest to her. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; and is survived by daughters, Susan E. Perez of McMinnville, and Diana Hammond of Salem; grandchildren, Jennifer, Guy, Beatriz, Oscar, Devon, Socorro, Chance, Scott, Rex, and Holly; and 14 great-grandchildren!

A memorial for Ellen will be at her daughter’s home at 2 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2026, at 1080 S.W. Tall Oaks Drive, McMinnville, for sharing fun memories, music and dessert (Ellen’s favorite meal!), where she looked forward to sitting on the deck and watching the birds and nature.

She will join Gordon at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.

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