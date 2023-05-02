Elizabeth Joann Leno (Brown) 1952 - 2023

Elizabeth “Liz” Joann Leno (Brown), an amazing wife, mother, grandma, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many, passed away May 2, 2023, at the age of 70. She was born November 9, 1952, to Richard and Darlene (Hill) Brown. She grew up in Willamina, Oregon, graduating from Willamina High School in 1970.

On October 23, 1971, she married Reynold “Reyn” Leno. They raised a family in Willamina, and she loved her hometown and enjoyed attending events such as the 4th of July celebration, Christmas activities, and Art tour. For the past 31 years, Liz worked as a Member Benefits specialist for the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, where she met and became friends with Tribal members all over the country. Liz’s first love was Reyn and her children and grandchildren, having often said that being a wife, mother and grandmother was all she ever wanted in life. Liz also adored her family and spending time with all of them while reminding her nieces and nephews who their favorite aunt was. Her other loves included Disneyland family vacations, Christmas, planting flowers, and Elvis music. She was a friend to all who met her, giving her time to listen and also to give advice and encouragement when needed. Liz’s presence in life was felt by all as she gave her all to the people she cared about. She has impacted so many lives and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her mother, Darlene of Sheridan; husband, Reyn; daughter, Angela (Ariah) Fasana; sons, Shonn (Egypt) Leno and Dustin Leno, all of Willamina; brothers, Tom Brown of Grand Ronde, Ray (Diana) Brown of Albany, and Wayne (Phyllis) Brown of Dallas; grandchildren, Cheyanne (Tyler) Heidt, Justin Fasana, Nikia Mooney, Darien Leno, Bayleigh Leno, Koana Leno, Maleah (Tomas) Espinoza, and Bryson Leno; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Calvin Stauffer and Palmer Heidt. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard.

At Liz’s request, there will be no services, but a celebration of life is planned later this summer. Final arrangements by Bollman’s Tribute Center, Dallas, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Willamina 4th of July Celebration or City of Willamina for purchase and upkeep of Christmas lights and decorations.