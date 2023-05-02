Elizabeth J. (Bettie Jo) Westergard 1926 - 2023

Elizabeth J. (Bettie Jo) Westergard peacefully passed away on June 21, 2023, with her family by her side.

She was born May 12, 1926, in Macy, Nebraska, to Claude and Irene Perry. She graduated from high school in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Then she obtained a B.S. in Biology and Education from the University of Nebraska. In 1947, Bettie Jo married Arthur A. (Bo) Westergard in Omaha, Nebraska. Bo and Bettie led an adventurous life and loved outdoor activities. They lived in Sidney, Nebraska; Fargo, North Dakota; Dallas, Oregon; and Ketchikan, Alaska; retiring in McMinnville, Oregon.

Bettie Jo developed a career in Environmental sciences while earning another degree in Environmental Law from the U.S. Government Institute. Her last employment prior to retirement was as a water quality scientist with Batelle at the Hanford Nuclear Plant.

Bettie Jo loved playing Bridge and was a voracious reader and journaled daily. She was a member of the Navy League, AAUW and P.E.O. She was also a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, serving God in Christian education and was a Lay Minister.

Bettie Jo had an innate ability to adapt to any situation and was known for her unconditional love for her friends and family. Faith in God and the importance of education was a high priority for her children.

Bettie Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bo; brother, Richard Perry; and sisters, Bertha (Burdell) Nielsen and Helen (William) Wallace. She is survived by her sisters, Patricia (Robert) Dowell and Nancy Davis; her son, Rex (Sonja) Westergard; and daughters, Kris (Wonzel) Mobley and Kati (Dennis) Draper; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date. Any donations in her memory can be made to the Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.