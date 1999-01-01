Elizabeth D. Parker 1926 - 2022

Elizabeth D. Parker passed away peacefully in the Memory Care Unit at Rock of Ages in McMinnville, Oregon, at the age of 96.

She was born March 13, 1926, in Payette, Idaho, the daughter of Frank and Ida Zimmerman. She attended grade school in Payette and graduated from Payette High School in 1944. She went on to attend Willamette University and became a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Elizabeth met Erle Parker in February of 1946 and became engaged three months later. While attending college for her degree in the School of Home Economics, she worked in a nutrition lab for rats, typing seed certifications. Elizabeth also taught kindergarten operated by the Women's Civic Club for one year in Corvallis. She and Erle married on July 17, 1947, and they both transferred to Oregon State University. Elizabeth graduated from OSU in 1949. Upon graduation, she and Erle came to live in Dayton, Oregon.

Elizabeth, who often was known as Liz, and Erle lived in Dayton for 40 years, operating a commercial agricultural spray business. Elizabeth also worked at Poseyland, a florist company in McMinnville, and worked as a hostess for 21 years for Macy & Son Funeral Home. She was a member of the Narcissa Junior Matrons (a child study group of mothers). The Junior Matrons were interested in establishing a club in Dayton as there was none in the school district at the time. A local club was established in Dayton in 1957, and Elizabeth was the first president.

Later in life, she moved to McMinnville, eventually retiring to Rock of Ages. she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as a church elder at one time.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Erle. Her surviving family members include sons, Cliff Parker (Merlynne) of Pendleton, Oregon, Gene Parker of The Dalles, Oregon, and David Parker (Sandy) of Gladstone, Oregon; daughter, Becki Robinson (Rod) of Eugene, Oregon; grandsons, Derek Parker (Aide) of Lakeside, California, and Jake Parker of Milwaukie, Oregon; sister, Helen Adams of Boise, Idaho; brother-in-law, Chuck Parker (Nancy Edwards-Parker) of Manhattan Beach, California; sister-in-law, Betty Nixon of Glendale, Arizona; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in McMinnville. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.