Election deniers target county in lawsuit

Comments
DennyP
Let’s hope the county charges these people for the cost of its defense against this nothingburger lawsuit.
tagup
Hard to see that happening when two of the commissioners are promoting a “nothingburger” litigation themselves.
Joel R
Making sure our elections are secure and fair for all should be something that we can all rally around regardless of which side of the political isle we are on.
I really don't understand why the left completely flips out and starts throwing around labels like "election deniers" any time this issue comes up...especially given that two of their most well known candidates (Hillary Clinton and Stacie Abrams) have both expressed on many occasions that their losses at the ballot box were because their elections were 'stolen'.
Lets all work together to make sure elections are safe and secure!!
Lizzy
Joel R, Clinton did win the popular vote.
Joel R
Lizzy, That's true. But when she and Trump first started their campaigns they both knew that the election is decided by the electoral college and not the popular vote. Knowing that, both sides strategize and work towards winning under that understanding.
So for instance Trump knew he had no chance of winning the electoral college votes of California so he spent little if any effort there. That allowed Clinton to rack up massive amounts of votes there which was fine with Trump because he knew it wasn't the popular vote that counted. Likewise Hillary probably didn't spend any time in Utah knowing that it would go to Trump in the electoral college.
I think she felt it was 'stolen' by outside Russian influence. I'm not positive on that as I didn't follow it very closely.
Jean
It seems like either R's win an election, or if R's lose an election, they think it's because it was stolen....not lost....but STOLEN. Those seem to be the only 2 options for them. Now stir in a bunch of violence and intimidation tactics and you've got a recipe for a hostile takeover of the US government by R's. All of this is stoked by misinformation that R's are being spoon-fed all day on R media. These tactics have been used before in America: In 1940 Hitler used a Nazi spy in America to send out propaganda and $$$ to R politicians to try to keep America out of WWII...and It worked until Pearl Harbor.
Quick question to R's:
Would you rather burn this country to ashes than to have to share it with D's?
I hope most of you would say no.