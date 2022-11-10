Election 2022: After a wait, votes and clarity arrive

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Joel R
Great to see that Yamhill County is still a Republican strong hold. Actually if you look at a map of Oregon election results by county you'll see that the whole state of Oregon is completely red except for two little Blue dots (Portland and Eugene). Look at a national map and you'll see the same phenomenon. Only place Dem's carry the day is in the great big huge cities.
It brings a little bit of comfort to my soul to know that small town America still see's the world the way I do.
maddiesdaddy
Hey Joel, Not everyone voted Republican in this County. I’ve been done that road & will never go back. Glad to see there was no “red wave.” You can say the majority of the state or the country voted red but where the majority of the people live, common sense won! So no not everyone see’s the world the way you do 🙄
Joel R
maddiesdaddy, Fair enough....you're right on that.
And really if you just look at it strictly by the numbers, as a country we're just divided right down the middle. I wonder if it will always stay this way or if somewhere down the road the pendulum will move a bit one way or the other? Interesting times that we live in.
Don Dix
I find it odd that those who vote strictly party line consider that a to be a 'common sense' approach. No political party has or have had a corner on every 'best candidate' in every election -- never. It's foolish to believe that only one side has all the correct answers/decisions.