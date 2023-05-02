Eleanor Dorothy Baune 1927 - 2023

The Lord took Eleanor Dorothy Baune, beloved mother and grandmother, to Heaven on November 25, 2023. Eleanor was born June 10, 1927, in Milwaukee, Oregon, to Melania and Martin Gass, and she was raised in McMinnville, Oregon. She married the love of her life, Florian Baune, on September 24, 1947, and together they raised nine children. Eleanor loved spending time with family, gardening, baking and taking trips to the Oregon Coast.

She will always be remembered for her faith in the Lord and her kind and loving heart.

Eleanor is survived by her children, Steve (wife Karen) Baune, Beverly (husband Greg) Willius, Doreen Baune, Tom Baune, Robert (wife Beau) Baune, Gary (wife Donna) Baune, Mary Jamieson, Brian (wife Kristie) Baune, and Janel Miller; sisters, Marian Huglen and Kathy Zumwalt; 23 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Florian Baune; and sisters, Evelyn Niehus and Patricia Nordin.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 2, at St. James Catholic Church, 1145 N.E. First Street, McMinnville, Oregon. A rosary will precede the service at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be given to St. James School c/o Macy & Son Funeral Directors.

