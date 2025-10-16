'El Toro' slated for 5th pro bout at Salem Armory

Jose “El Toro” Garcia, McMinnville’s youngest professional boxer at 19-years-old, is set to take on 35-year-old Mixed Martial Arts veteran Luis “Sicario 23” Iniguez on Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Salem Armory as part of the Arena Wars Fighting Series.

Fight details and ticket information can be found through Lino Ponce at 503-857-3439.

Garcia is 4-0 in his young boxing career, winning all decisions by knockout.

Iniguez is 6-7 in pro MMA bouts, but is less successful in boxing performances, having gone 1-7 in eight fights dating back to 2019. Iniguez is 6-foot-1, 175 pounds.

Naturally heavier, Garcia’s trainer — and uncle Lino Ponce — said it will be a challenge to be fighting near a normal walking around weight for Garcia.

Garcia weighs in at 171 pounds, and Ponce said that strength and conditioning will be key to keeping Garcia energetic through a potential lengthy fight.

“We have to try to break them down to the body, because fighting bigger guys always takes a lot more energy,” Ponce said.

Garcia won his debut match against Rafael Valencia (3-11-1) on Oct. 12, 2024, at Seven Feathers Casino in Canyonville. The KO came at the end of round two.

From there, Garcia entered the Arena Wars lineup, defeating Dustin “Ice Cold” Winter (8-6) on Jan. 25. He then took down Timmy Mason (3-2) of Hillsboro on April 19 in Clackamas. Both bouts ended in the third round as Garcia proved to be the tougher foe.

Most recently, Garcia knocked out 33-year-old Kevin Davila (5-16-3) at the 2:44 mark in round four of five of their July 26 bout. The total fight time was 11:44, marking the longest match Garcia has fought so far.

Ponce said Garcia’s knockout power is hard to find in the Pacific Northwest, making him a crowd favorite at local fighting events and a fighter to watch as he grows into his body.