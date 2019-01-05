Edward Harry Banke - 1927 - 2019

Edward Harry Banke entered into his Heavenly home peacefully on January 5, 2019. The third oldest of eight children, he was born September 12, 1927, in Sheridan, Oregon. He went to school in McMinnville, Oregon. He proudly served in the Army Air Force.

Ed married Jean Ardell Chastain from Salem, Oregon, on June 2, 1951; they were married for 36 years. They had two sons, Gary and Robert, and lived on a farm just outside of Lafayette, Oregon. Ed later married to Donna Joy Banke in 1988, and they were married for 23 years.

He worked as a mechanic at Gilbert Tilbury (currently Chuck Colvin Ford) for about 13 years, then for Jack Squires General Contractor as a mechanic and metal fabricator for 17 years. He finished his career the last 11 years at McMinnville Water & Light as Equipment Supervisor, retiring in 1987.

Ed was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in McMinnville and the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association, Branch No. 15. He was extremely gifted mechanically and loved creating things with his hands. He enjoyed collecting and restoring early flywheel gas engines. He loved showing his restoration projects annually at Antique Powerland in Brooks, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by Martin and Mary Banke (parents); Marvin Banke (brother); Jean Banke (wife); Donna Banke (wife); and grandsons, Derek Banke and Scott Banke. Survivors include sons, Gary and wife Cindy of McKinney, Texas, and Bob and wife Carmen of McMinnville; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Victor Banke, Dorothy Tapp, Donald Banke, Martin Banke, James Banke and Shirley Caldwell.

Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 12, at St. John Lutheran Church in McMinnville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association, Branch No. 15, or Oregon’s Hunters' Association/Yamhill County Chapter. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com