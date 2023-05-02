Edward C. Young 1929 - 2025

Edward C. Young, who was born June 22, 1929, in McMinnville, Oregon, the first born of Selma Voltmer and Carl Young, peacefully passed away on October 18, 2025.

Ed graduated in 1948 from McMinnville High School. He was drafted into the Army in 1951. After he was released in 1953, he worked as a mechanic for dealerships in Portland, Sheridan, and McMinnville.

Ed married Evelyn Engberg on May 21, 1955, and was married for 51 years. He became a life-long Lutheran. In 1956, they made their home in McMinnville and raised two daughters. In August of 1966, Ed started the first automatic transmission shop in McMinnville, Ed’s Auto Service. He retired in 1998. He then worked part-time for Chuck Colvin and Larsen Motors until 2016.

In 2007, Ed married Evelyn York. They traveled in the United States, and to Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Evelyn Engberg; his sisters, Bertha Wood and Esther Norman; daughter, Janice Young Johansson; and second wife, Evelyn York.

Ed is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Selid; grandsons, Erik (Paulina) and Mark; great-granddaughter, Stella; sister, Velma Bottenberg; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service in Ed’s honor will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 14, 2025, at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries in McMinnville, Oregon. Memorial donations may be made to McMinnville Cooperative Ministries or to the Yamhill County Historical Society. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com