Edward "Bart" Howard 1942 - 2024

Edward Bart Howard, of West Linn, Oregon, died peacefully on May 15, 2024, at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He was 81.

Bart was born August 25, 1942, at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He grew up in Northern Virginia with his younger sister, Pamela Howard Anderson, and graduated in 1961 from Fairfax High School. He received his BA from Aurora University in Illinois and, after graduation, moved to the southern Oregon coast to teach high school. Bart would soon earn an MA in College Student Personnel Administration from Oregon State University; he moved to Ashland, where he held an administrative position at Southern Oregon University. Bart then found his way back to Aurora University in the early ‘70s before moving to McMinnville, Oregon, to work at Linfield University.



From the mid ‘70s through the early ‘90s, Bart held the positions of Dean of Students and Director of Admissions at Linfield. From 1984 to 1985, he went on sabbatical and undertook doctoral work in college administration at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. In the mid ‘90s, Bart worked at Pacific University before moving overseas to lead the admissions department at Richmond American University of London. He returned to the U.S. to take the role of Senior Program Officer for the Ford Family Foundation in Roseburg, Oregon.



In retirement, Bart was appointed to the Oregon Student Assistance Commission by Governor Ted Kulongoski. For three of the seven years on the commission, he served as chair. Bart also moved overseas again in 2007 to work at The American University of Rome.



Bart was a lover of sports, especially baseball. He also had a fondness for the outdoors and often spent a good deal of his summer breaks backpacking around the Pacific Northwest. And Bart loved to travel, having visited nearly all of Western Europe, parts of the Middle East, and quite a bit of Asia.



Bart is survived by his children, Ned Howard of Keizer, and Emily Howard of McMinnville; his partner, Carol Anderson of West Linn; and his sister, Pamela Howard Anderson of Mount Jackson, Virginia.