Edible Landscapes to host harvest exchange

Edible Landscapes, which encourages everyone to grow food even in pots or small places, will host its annual Community Harvest Exchange from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Mac Market, 1140 N.E. Alpine Ave., McMinnville.

People can bring excess produce or preserved goods and exchange them for products from other gardeners. They should bring their own bags or boxes.

Visitors also can taste freshly pressed apple cider, sample seasonal food and beverages from Wellspent Market and enter a raffle for community goods and services.

Excess produce will be donated to the St. Barnabas Soup Kitchen.

For more information, go to the Edible Landscapes website, edibleyamhill.org.