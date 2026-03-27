Easter egg hunts planned in April

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Free Easter egg hunts are planned in many Yamhill County cities. Most are in city parks, although some churches will host them on Sunday, April 5.

The egg hunts are an Easter tradition. They occur rain or shine. Even if it’s sunny, children should wear shoes appropriate for running through damp grass. Kids need to bring their own baskets, too.

Families should arrive well before the starting time. Once the bunny or other starter says “go,” the hunt is on — and over faster than you can say “bunny hop.”

Here are some of the egg hunts in Yamhill County. If you know of others, send information to spointer@newsregister.com by Wednesday, April 1.

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The McMinnville Lions Club will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at Discovery Meadows Park, McMinnville.

Children in four age categories — 0-3, 4-5, 6-7 and 8-9 — can search for candy-filled eggs.

The Lions Club has been hosting Easter events since the 1950s. Originally, Lions hid real boiled eggs; now they stuff plastic eggs with candy with help from the Leos Club, a junior Lions organization at McMinnville High School.

Also in McMinnville, an adaptive egg hunt is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, for children with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities and their families.

The Grove church and McMinnville Parks and Recreation will host the free event at Willamette Elementary School in McMinnville.

Youngsters can search for eggs that light up, make noise, are hidden on table tops and other accommodations for disabilities. There also will be face painting, cookie decorating, egg decorating, glitter tattoos, a photo booth and a bounce house, plus a free lunch.

Volunteering for the event will be local teachers, assistants, administrators and others with experience in the field of developmental disabilities.

Linfield University also will host an egg hunt.

The Linfield’s Office of Alumni Engagement Easter egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, in the Oak Grove. Children 10 and younger can line up starting at 9:45 a.m.

Some area churches also will host egg hunts and other Easter events.

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Amity: Amity Fire Department will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, in Amity City Park.

Buel Grange: The Grange, 5970 S.W. Mill Creek Road, Sheridan, will host a weekend of activities April 4 and 5. Food, crafts, arts and gifts will be for sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. An egg hunt for children 2 to 11 will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Carlton: The Carlton Fire Department will host an egg hunt for children through 10 years old on Saturday, April 4, in Wennerberg Park, the lower park in Carlton. The hunt will start at 10 a.m.

Dayton: The annual Dayton FFA Easter Egg hunts will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, in city park for children in third grade and younger; and at 10:30 a.m. behind the grade school for those in fourth through sixth grade.

Grand Ronde: The annual Tribal Housing Department Easter Egg Hunt will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, under the covered area in Tribal housing on Raven Loop.

Lafayette: Lafayette Community Church will host a community egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 4, in Joel Perkins Park. Toddlers through fifth-graders can participate; different age groups will have certain areas in which to hunt.

Newberg: Family Life Church, 502 S. St. Paul Highway in Newberg, will host a free kids’ Easter event March 28 and 29 with a walk-through exhibit, candy, eggs, crafts and giveaways. The family event is geared toward children 3 to 12, accompanied by an adult. Hours are noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 29.

Willamina: Willamina Free Methodist Church will have an egg hunt after the 10 a.m. Easter Service on Sunday, April 5. Journey Church, 330 Main St., also will host a hunt following its 10:30 a.m. service.

Also in Willamina, the Tina Miller Teen Club, 172 N.E. Fourth St., plans to host an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4

Yamhill: The city’s annual Easter egg hunt for children through 10 years of age will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, in Beulah Park.