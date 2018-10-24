Dusty Lee Brown - 1955 - 2018

Dusty Lee Brown, 63, passed away October 24, 2018, at his home in Portland, Oregon. Born in 1955 to Lenard and Donna in McMinnville, Oregon, Dusty grew up in the Ballston-Amity area, graduating from Amity High school in 1974. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lori; and wife, Judy. Dusty is survived by his siblings, Douglas and Dorothy; sons, Ricardo Brown, Gary Juden, Edd McCorkle and Orin Swearengen; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 1, at Calvary Chapel of McMinnville.