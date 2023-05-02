Dunning

Sound investment

Yamhill County faces tight budgets and rising demands for parks, roads, public safety and basic services. Jason Fields — candidate for county commissioner Position 3, longtime budget committee member and successful small-business owner — offers a tax-free solution: redevelop the fairgrounds into a modern, county-owned year-round amphitheater.

Selling or repurposing the existing site would fund a versatile venue for concerts, festivals and community events. Revenue would flow directly to county coffers to support essential services without raising taxes.

Skeptics rightly scrutinize the numbers, yet comparable Pacific Northwest venues show well-managed amphitheaters are powerful economic engines, not money pits. Cascades Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, at 18,000 seats, hosted about a dozen major concerts yearly between 2015 and 2019, averaging $475,000 in box-office revenue per show, with an average of 10,000 tickets sold.

More than half of those tickets went to Oregonians, sending visitor dollars on hotels, restaurants, gas and retail north to Clark County. In 2024 alone, Clark County’s amphitheater-boosted tourism generated $743 million in visitor spending and $104 million in state and local tax revenue.

The Gorge Amphitheatre in Grant County, Washington, drew nearly 400,000 fans in a peak year, producing $4.6 million in taxes and tens of millions in broader economic activity.

Yamhill County already has the ingredients for similar success: McMinnville’s historic downtown, Linfield University, and wine country. An amphitheater would create construction jobs, then ongoing employment in operations, security and hospitality, while boosting Third Street business and tourism through concerts paired with wine tastings and festivals.

County ownership keeps decisions local, with room for affordable family events and local vendors. Instead of exporting dollars to neighbors, Yamhill County can capture economic activity, elevate quality of life and build long-term prosperity.

Fields’ plan displays smart, self-sustaining leadership. Voters should support it.

Sean Dunning

McMinnville