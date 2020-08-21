Dundee man draws prison term for bar stabbing

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Hibb
While it true that young Keith Johnson will pay a steep price for his crime of stupidity, it is also troublesome that for the next 52-months he will be given a choice of bettering himself, getting worse or just staying the same. It is unfortunate that ODOC does not offer all that many programs outside of a mandatory GED program for all inmates without a high school diploma. Worse yet is that there are plenty of "tutors" in there to teach him for better or worse. The ODOC rate of recidivism would tend to indicate that we must do better as a society, especially in the retraining of errants so that they can make a smooth, crime-free transition back into society. That must be our end game in this or next time it could be a lot worse....