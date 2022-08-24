Duane D. Crimmins 1949 - 2022

Duane D. Crimmins passed away August 24, 2022, at his home near McMinnville, Oregon, after a long fight with cancer.

He was born April 12, 1949, in McMinnville to Doris and Orval Crimmins. He graduated from McMinnville High School in 1967. After two years of active duty in the Navy serving on the USS Hancock Aircraft Carrier off the coast of Vietnam, he married his high school sweetheart, Molly Roberts, in September of 1974. He attended Oregon State University, graduating with a degree in Wildlife Science with a minor in Range Management. He moved to Battle Mountain, Nevada, to work for the Bureau of Land Management, Battle Mountain District. He worked there from March 1977 until January 2011, helping to manage 10.5 million acres of high desert wildlife and rangeland. He received numerous awards during his time with the BLM.

He was an avid hunter his entire life and enjoyed camping, especially in areas with no formal campgrounds.

Duane retired in 2011 and moved back to the farm he was raised on in 2012. He enjoyed spending time restoring old outbuildings, tools, equipment and various other projects. He loved spending time with his grandsons out on the farm.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife, Molly; daughter, Stephanie (Andre) Zamacona; sons, Steven Crimmins and Robert Crimmins; grandsons, Jaxen and Damian Zamacona; his sister, Sharon Crimmins-Nail; three nieces; two great-nieces; and one great-nephew.

At Duane’s request, there will be no funeral. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.