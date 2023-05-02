DSA tickets avaiable

Distinguished Service Awards coming

The News-Register staff

Several local notables will be honored May 13 at the annual Distinguished Service Awards banquet.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. that evening in The Grand McMinnville, the ballroom upstairs at 325 N.E. Third St. Tickets are $50 each for the awards and a family-style dinner catered by Harvest Fresh.

The McMinnville City Club hosts the Awards. This year’s winners will be chosen by past winners in the categories Woman of the Year, Man of the Year, Junior Citizen, Outstanding Educator and Outstanding Farmers.

McMinnville Jaycees started the DSA program in the 1950s to honor local volunteers and those who perform service to their community.

A link for buying tickets is on the 2026 Distinguished Service Award Facebook page.