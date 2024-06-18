Driver strikes trees, flees and later arrested

A Beaverton man was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured after he hit several trees on Highway 47 about a mile south of Yamhill at 6:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, according to Oregon State Police.

Casin Mason, 43, was driving a Subaru northbound when he crossed over the southbound travel lane and struck several trees on the north side of the highway. According to OSP, Mason left the scene before the fire department arrived. A trooper found Mason in Yamhill and conducted a crash investigation.