Driver cited in Cruikshank Road crash

It was the second accident at that location in a week caused by a driver turning west onto Highway 18 and striking another vehicle.

Trooper Justin Zemlicka reported that the collision occurred as a Chevy Silverado driven by Marvin Jackson, 80, of Amity, after stopping on Cruickshank Road, turned west onto Highway 18 into the path of a vehicle driven by Salome Gonzalez Barrios, 47, of McMinnville.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and Jackson was issued a citation for failing to obey a traffic control device. Jackson had a minor injury and was transported as a precaution, according to OSP.