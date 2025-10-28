Drive seeks socks, winter items, more
Provoking Hope, a peer-supported recovery program, will hold its annual “Fill the Van” drive Wednesday, Nov. 5, to collect socks, hats, scarves, mittens, winter coats and hygiene items.
The goal is to fill a van parked at Grocery Outlet, 568 Highway 99W, McMinnville. Donations can be made from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The socks and winter items will be distributed to those in need.
Items also can be donated any time before Nov. 5 in “Socks for the Sole” boxes at Provoking Hope’s office, 213 N.E. 10th St., or in boxes posted at other businesses.
Drop-off locations include the By-Pass restaurant in Dayton, Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Willamina, Les Schwab in Newberg and McMinnville, or in McMinnville at Vineyard Heights, Wilco, Praise Church, Jack Maxwell American Family Insurance, Awaken Church, Key Bank, Calvary Chapel, Grocery Outlet, Pacific Northwest Tire, the Church of Scientology, Recology or the McMinnville community center, public library, senior center or aquatic center.
For more information, call Provoking Hope at 971-228-2020.
[Pictured is a similar drive held Oct. 25 by Hope on the Hill in partnership with Grocery Outlet.]
