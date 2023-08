Dr. Tim A. Roberts, DMD 1947 - 2023

Dr. Tim A. Roberts, DMD, passed away July 30, 2023, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at McMinnville Covenant Church.

Full obituary will appear in Friday’s News-Register. Arrangements are by Macy & Son Funeral Directors.