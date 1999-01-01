Dr. Richard Nelson - 95th Birthday

Richard Nelson, M.D., just turned 95 on September 3rd. He was drafted into the Army and worked for two years in an Army hospital in England when he first graduated from medical school. He did anesthesia, surgery, delivered babies and practiced general medicine in McMinnville from 1957 to '68, worked in India 1968-71, and then back to practicing medicine in McMinnville until 1988. We, his family, are so grateful to still have him with us and doing well (pretty handsome still, too).