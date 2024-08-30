August 30, 2024 Tweet

Dr. Kristina Petsas: Pencil and paper not only back-to-school necessities

Here are four steps to help reduce stress and support a healthy start of the school year for students:

1. Create or re-establish routines.

What time does the family sit down for dinner? When is homework time? What is the limit for screen time? When is “lights out” at night? When do alarm clocks ring in the morning?

The answers are important. Sticking to schedules can create consistency at home that may help your child feel more confident, secure and stable.

2. Schedule a well-child visit.

It’s always a good idea to make sure children 3 years and of age and up see their provider once a year for an annual routine well-child visit, even if they don’t feel sick. Pediatricians can assess their physical and emotional health, setting them up for success for the rest of the year.

It’s also a great time to complete their school’s physical forms, check their growth and development, and give them any needed immunizations. Ask your child’s doctor about what’s driving their physical development, such as diet, exercise and sleeping habits.

3. Discuss mental health.

Bringing up mental health can show your child that it’s OK to start those conversations, and that they always have a support network they can rely on.

If they do talk about being scared or nervous, validate their feelings. Help them feel secure and let them know it’s possible to feel better.

These can be sensitive topics for children, so empathy, openness and patience go a long way in helping them feel heard and instill optimism they’ll be OK. Focus on your child’s overall disposition — not just what they’re saying — and watch for warning signs such as persistent sadness, sudden mood changes or sleep problems.

4. Help youngsters develop independence at home.

Those entering preschool or kindergarten benefit from encouragement to dress themselves, use the bathroom without assistance, wash their hands and put on their shoes.

They should know how to wipe their face after lunch and blow their nose without assistance. They should also feel comfortable asking an adult for help when needed.