Downtown presentation to focus on resiliency

The McMinnville Downtown Association will host a community presentation on business resiliency Tuesday in an effort to keep downtown business booming through planned Third Street construction.

The presentation will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the McMinnville Police Department Training Room at 121 S.E. Adams St.

Urban strategist Michele Reaves has been meeting with downtown businesses and holding listening sessions for several months and will unveil her findings in a presentation titled “The Brick and Mortar Game: How to thrive and survive road construction.”

Reaves is part of the consultant team for the Third Street improvement project, which will require extensive construction to roads and sidewalks when work begins.

“The city of McMinnville and the McMinnville Downtown Association have asked Michele to bring her 20 years of work as a downtown economic strategist and share proven tactics to improve downtown’s brand, experience and sales right now, while also laying the groundwork to tackle upcoming challenges, such as Third Street’s road improvement,” according to a press release for the event.