Down hours, missed days cripple educational results

By virtually every metric, Oregon’s public schools are falling behind their counterparts in other states.

Considering how poorly American public schools compare to more rigorous and disciplined counterparts in Europe and Asia makes that a particularly damning indictment. The plain truth is, we aren’t keeping up with the rest of the country and the rest of the country isn’t keeping up with the rest of the developed world.

Given all the attention failing Oregon schools have been getting in recent years, as schools elsewhere have stormed back from their pandemic lows while ours have not, the time for hand-wringing has passed. The time for concerted action has arrived.

Two issues seem to us to loom the largest: too little time actually devoted to classroom instruction and too few students showing up even for the abbreviated time we’re allotting them.

Oregon trails only three other states in instructional time in the classroom. It trails only weather, distance, darkness and isolation-challenged Alaska in chronic absenteeism.

Those two issues go a long way toward explaining why Oregon ranked dead last in a recent 30-state evaluation of Covid recovery.

We need to address both forthwith if we’re to get back on track. From where we are now, even average looms a long way up.

One thing’s for sure. The answer doesn’t lie in pouring yet more money on the problem. If it did, we’d be ensconced in the upper echelons of excellence by now.

Oregon school performance peaked in 2013-14.

Since then, we’ve boosted school funding an eye-popping 80%. But Oregon fourth graders now rank near the bottom nationally in both reading and math, which doesn’t bode well for future performance.

Oregon invests more than $17,000 per student in its school system. Mississippi, widely heralded as the queen of Covid recovery, has surged past us in student achievement on a budget that just reached $12,500.

Nationally, most states require their districts to provide at least 180 full days of classroom instruction. Oregon requires 900 hours of instructional time in grades K-8, 990 in grades 9-11 and 966 in grade 12, which works out to only about 165 days.

What’s more, Oregon allows districts to count 30 teacher training hours and 30 parent conference hours as K-12 classroom instruction time, along with 60 hours of recess in grades K-3. Some districts take advantage, others don’t.

Within the state itself, students in some districts may end up getting three years less instructional time than luckier counterparts by the time they graduate. On average, they get about 1.25 years less than students in neighboring Washington, which maintains a 180-day minimum. McMinnville is providing 174 days of instructional time, exceeding the state average but falling short of the national average.

Chronic absenteeism, which peaked in Oregon at 38% in the 2022-23 school year, serves to compound the problem.

The rate remains at a nearly nation-leading 35.5% today, and tops 50% for high school seniors. That serves to cut additional days, months and years off the total instructional time an Oregon student is exposed to during a K-12 public school career.

Any student missing 10% or more of the allotted classroom time is considered chronically absent. The state has established a 90% attendance goal, but only 26 of 1,300 local schools achieved that level last year.

Until 2021, truancy was a Class C violation in Oregon. That allowed truancy officers to cite chronic offenders into circuit court for a one-on-one with a judge.

But just as truancy was peaking in the state, the Legislature closed off that enforcement avenue without providing anything in the way of a replacement.

Eastern Oregon’s Malheur School District has come up with a workaround — using a county truancy ordinance to cite offenders into justice courts. And it has produced an eye-popping turnaround.

Once near the back of the pack, the district now leads the state in overall school attendance at 85.3%. That’s catching eyes even over here in Yamhill County.

Sometimes all it takes is a little official encouragement to force the issue with chronically absent students and their parents.

Maybe a chat with a local judge early on will serve to keep today’s truants from returning to court later in life as criminal defendants. We think it’s worth trying.

If we are to educate students effectively, we need them in their seats in the classroom for as many hours and days as we can manage. That means allocating more time to classroom instruction and devoting more effort to making sure students take advantage.