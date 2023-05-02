Dorothy Mae (Clark) Bihr 1944 - 2024

On April 4, 2024, Dorothy Mae (Clark) Bihr went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ. Dorothy was born May 1, 1944, in Frog Lake, Wisconsin, to Irma (Welch) and Gerald Clark. As a family, they moved from Wisconsin to Washington, where she attended high school. From Washington, they made their way to Wyoming.

Dorothy loved kids and enjoyed being a nanny for family and friends as well as caregiving, which gave her the chance to live in many places. She always said the Lord told her the answers to her prayers were in Worland, Wyoling. While working at the Ram's Horn Cafe, those prayers were answered when she met the love of her life, Arnold Bihr. They chose to stay in Worland, where they raised their family. Dorothy worked many places throughout Worland. She was always known for her cabbage burgers among other great food. She was a devoted Christian and loved sharing her faith and love with everyone. After the death of her husband in 1998, she and her youngest moved to Oregon. Dorothy built a new life for herself and continued to share her love and faith, touching many more lives.

In her free time, Dorothy loved spending time with her family, reading the Bible, attending church, being a part of Quilts of Love, going to the beach and, most of all, spoiling her grandchildren, Sarah and Eli, whom she had the pleasure to babysit until they started school.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Irma and Gerald Clark; her husband, Arnold Bihr, three grandchildren, Arthur and his two siblings; brother, Paul; sister-in-law and best friend, Carol Clark; and twin brothers, Dean and Don (Fern) Clark. Dorothy is survived by daughters, Angela (Rick) Kessel of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Heidi (Brian) Leggett of McMinnville, Oregon; grandchildren, Sarah and Eli Leggett; brothers, Wesley Clark, and Robert (Shelly) Clark; sister, Faith (Ken) Henning; and many loved nieces and nephews and extended family.

There will be two celebrations of life services: the first at 1 p.m. May 4, 2024, at Rock of Ages Chapel in McMinnville, and the second on August 4, at the gravesite in Worland, Wyoming. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.