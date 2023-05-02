Dorothy Jane (Wall) Grossnicklaus 1933 - 2026

Dorothy Jane (Wall) Grossnicklaus, 92, passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 21, 2026, in her own home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born September 23, 1933, in McAlester, Oklahoma, to Lonnie Swims Wall and Clara Opal (Harrington) Wall. She was the youngest of their seven children.

Dorothy’s childhood was shaped by frequent moves before her family settled in Modesto, California, where she completed most of her schooling. An avid reader from an early age, she was often seen riding her bicycle to the local library to fill her basket with books. She and her mother shared a love of Saturday movie matinees, a simple joy that stayed with her throughout her life.

Dorothy was baptized on July 18, 1948, at the Modesto Congregation of the Church of the Brethren. In her late teens, she and her mother moved to San Francisco, where Dorothy’s life changed forever. At a USO dance, she met James L. (“Jim”) Grossnicklaus, a U.S. Marine stationed in the city. They married on October 10, 1954, at St. Paulus Lutheran Church, beginning a partnership marked by devotion, hard work, and deep affection.

Following Jim’s discharge, the couple moved in 1956 to Shedd, Oregon, settling on Jim’s family farm. There they built their life together for the next 46 years, raising their four children and becoming deeply rooted in the rural community they loved. Dorothy and Jim were longtime members of Grace Lutheran Church in Corvallis.

While raising two young sons, Dorothy worked to support the family as Jim attended Oregon State University (then Oregon State College). After Jim graduated, Dorothy pursued her own degree at Oregon State University, earning a B.S. in Elementary Education in 1969. By the time she graduated, she was already raising four children, balancing motherhood, studies, and home life with her characteristic steadiness and determination.

Dorothy began her teaching career at Tangent Elementary School, where she taught for two years before joining Shedd Elementary School, where she taught for 22 years. She was a patient, steady, and compassionate educator who touched countless young lives.

Dorothy and Jim retired in 1993, looking forward to enjoying their farm and taking their beloved day trips to explore Oregon’s small towns, backroads, and natural beauty. These simple adventures brought them great joy.

Jim preceded her in death on October 16, 1996. Dorothy remained on the farm before moving in 2002 to McMinnville, to be closer to her daughter, Nancy, and son‑in‑law, Danial Morrow. In her later years, she filled her time with the things she loved most: sewing children’s quilts to donate to Juliette’s House and Henderson House, reading, gardening, and traveling with Nancy’s family.

Dorothy is survived by her children, David (Kimberley) Grossnicklaus of Eugene, Oregon, Peter Grossnicklaus of Halsey, Oregon, Susan Millager of Tualatin, Oregon, and Nancy (Danial) Morrow of McMinnville. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; and 12 great‑grandchildren, all of whom brought her immense pride and joy.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; and her six siblings, Lonnie S. Wall, Jr. (Mildred), Mollie Jo Wall, Calais A. Wall (Adeline), Clara May Wall (Hershell Ezzell), and Billie Lou Wall (Josephy Dias).

Dorothy’s ashes will be laid to rest beside Jim’s at Twin Oaks Cemetery, outside Albany, Oregon, returning her to the area where they built their life together.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at Björnson Vineyard, 3635 Bethel Heights Rd. N.W., Salem, OR 97304.

Memorial contributions may be made to Henderson House in McMinnville, Oregon, in honor of Dorothy’s lifelong commitment to caring for children and families.

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