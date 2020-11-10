Dorothy (Collins) Wirth 1921 - 2020

Dorothy (Collins) Wirth entered this world on December 14, 1921, the ninth of 13 siblings, and was called home to join them all at the card table on November 10, 2020.

Dorothy was born in Lakewood, Wisconsin, to William and Rettie (Deline) Collins. The family moved to the Panther Creek area in Carlton, Oregon, when she was 15. She attended Carlton High School and graduated in 1939.

On Valentine’s Day in 1943, amid WWII, Dorothy and her two sisters, Mildred and Faye enlisted in the United States Coast Guard as SPARS.. She served three years, four months, and 17 days before being honorably discharged on May 23, 1946, six months after the war ended. After leaving the military, Dorothy moved to Portland and worked for the phone company up to the day she married Walter Wirth on January 6, 1955, and moved to Moores Valley, where she lived and thrived on their Hereford cattle ranch. Along with raising three children, she was highly active with the ranch, often helping work cattle before returning to the house to put together one of her famous coffee breaks, as they became known by the other workers. Dorothy always had a way of showing love with her food.

After Walt passed in January of 1990, Dorothy found many other loves to fill her days. She was a long-time member of the Golden Rule Club, attending and hosting monthly meetings and luncheons. She loved reading her Harlequin Romance novels and cheering on her Trail Blazers. She was a natural at baking, and was infamous for her family reunion peppermint cake, animal birthday cakes, rolls (because it could never be just one kind; dinner base rolls became cinnamon, caramel and orange rolls before the oven was turned off), spaghetti and her Thanksgiving dinners so elaborate that even three grown adults couldn’t duplicate what she could make at the age of 90. And yes, they tried! Her sisters were her best friends, and she cherished her beach/casino trips with Vivian and Jean, even continuing the tradition after their passing with Lori, Rena, Craig and Kristie.

Dorothy moved to Vineyard Heights in 2017 and, of course, continued to make lots of new friends, including her close relationship with her niece, Chris. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Rettie; husband, Walter; and all 12 siblings. She is survived by her sons, Marvin Wirth of Monument, Oregon, and Philip Wirth of Long Creek, Oregon; daughter, Lori (Tom) Bernards of Yamhill, Oregon, and for the last 30 years a bonus daughter, Rena (Jerry) Geelan. She is also survived by six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews, (quite the group considering she always said they made her wait until she was 70 years old for her first grandchild).

Dorothy was the best mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was everything. She is missed every day.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Church on the Hill, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carlton Volunteer Firefighters' Association and the Shakey Paw Foundation, in care of Macy & Son, or sent directly to the Carlton Fire Department, P.O. Box 458, Carlton, OR 97111, and the Shakey Paw Foundation (shakeypaw.org). To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.