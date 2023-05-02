Donna Louise Bradley Reynolds 1929 - 2025

Donna Louise Bradley Reynolds passed away peacefully on March 25, 2025. She was born November 14, 1929, in Kansas City, Missouri, to George and Izzettia Rendel. Donna spent her early years in Gary, Indiana, before relocating to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she completed her education at Mt. Lebanon High School. She continued her studies at Bethany College in West Virginia, and later at Robert Morris College in Pittsburgh.

Donna began her professional life as assistant to the credit manager at U.S. Steel, and subsequently held the position of Assistant to the Foreign Marketing Manager at Gulf Oil.

In 1953, she married Charles A. Bradley III. Following his graduation from medical school, they moved to San Diego, California, where Dr. Bradley served as a Navy flight surgeon aboard the aircraft carrier USS Essex. During their time in San Diego, the couple welcomed their first child, a son.

They later moved to Buffalo, New York, where two daughters were born, and then to Solvang, California, where their fourth child, another daughter, joined the family. The family eventually settled in Santa Barbara, where Donna balanced raising her four children with active service in the Goleta Presbyterian Church.

In 1988, Donna married her second husband, Donald Reynolds, a lifelong friend and her high school prom date. In 1990, the couple relocated to McMinnville, Oregon, where they built a home in the countryside and shared many joyful years entertaining and enjoying life “up on the hill.”

Donna was a devoted and active member of the First Presbyterian Church in McMinnville. Over the years, she served in numerous capacities, including chairing the church’s annual rummage sale at the age of 90. Her deep faith, love for family, and commitment to her community were hallmarks of her life.

She was preceded in death by both of her husbands: Dr. Charles A. Bradley III in 2020, and Donald Reynolds in 2022.

Donna is survived by her four children, Art Bradley (Brenda) of McMinnville; Ellen Bradley of Wells, Maine; Karen Stillwagon (Rob) of Buellton, California; and Ruth Clincy (Zegory) of Solvang, California. She is also survived by six grandchildren, James, Rebecca, and Chris Bradley; Brad and Matt Stillwagon; and Bailey Elson; and four great-grandchildren, Holden and Sawyer Stillwagon, Charlotte Bradley, and Wilhelmina “Willie” Elson.

Donna led a full and meaningful life. Her warmth, wisdom, and grace touched many, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.